Selena Gomez's Net Worth: From Record-selling Albums To Real Estate Investments & More

Revival singer Selena Gomez started her career in Hollywood as a child actress and made her way to becoming the biggest global icon through her music and movies. The talented artist achieved such a feat while still being in her 20s and is still growing by taking on other ventures in life. Unsurprisingly, Selena Gomez's net worth has grown over the years and still keeps growing. Her current net worth will surely blow your mind.

Selena Gomez net worth

According to the latest reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is worth a whopping 75$ million dollars. A look into her ventures throughout her career and the sales of her album will leave no doubt in anyone's mind that the artist is worth probably more than that. Let's take a look at how Selena Gomez accumulated so much wealth while still reaching her 30s.

Selena Gomez' per Instagram post price

The age of social media has enabled people to become celebrities and earn a hefty amount for simply posting on their page. Megastars such as Selena Gomez, who enjoys a following of over 230 million followers on Instagram earn at least six figures per post. The impact of the young singer on social media is indisputable as she is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram and her posts have a penchant for going viral and breaking records for likes and views.

Selena Gomez's Rare album

Starting her career in music through Disney, the singer delivered several hits over the decade. Selena Gomez songs like Come & Get it, Same Old Love, The Heart Wants What it Wants and Good For You became some of the biggest hits of the singer. The singer released 3 solo albums and sold over 22 million singles and 7 million albums worldwide. Selena Gomez's Rare album debuted on the Billboard 200 chart.

Selena Gomez's real estate investments

According to Love Money, the singer dabbled in real estate at the mere age of 19 after earning heavy paychecks from her Disney venture. In 2011, the singer bought herself a starter home in Tarzana for $2.2 million with an acre of land, five bedrooms, and eight bathrooms. Following her massive purchase, the singer moved into the Calabasas neighbourhood where she purchased over 7,000 acres of land for $3.7 million.

Acting and beauty line

After appearing on Barney & Friends, the singer quickly rose to fame for her role in Wizards of Waverly Place and Another Cinderella Story. There on, she went on to act in movies like Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers and The Dead Don't Die. The singer also launched her own beauty line called Rare Beauty which made waves in the beauty community. Her ad campaigns and brand endorsements also contribute to her massive wealth.

