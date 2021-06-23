Selena Gomez's New Series 'Only Murders In The Building' Teaser Is Out Now; See Reactions

Selena Gomez is back with her newest venture, Hulu Original series, Only Murders in The Building. Written by Steve Martin, Selena will star in it alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The makers just released the series' official teaser and we see the three main leads play neighbours in this new show.

Only Murders in the Building teaser

The teaser starts off with the question, "How well do you know your neighbour?" and this question is the underlying theme of the show. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are neighbours. Things get eerie when a murder occurs in their building and they are questioned. In the teaser, we see the three neighbours and crime enthusiasts join hands to privately investigate the matter themselves, but secrets among the trio start to arise.

On Selena Gomez's Instagram, the singer shared the Only Murders in the Building teaser which has her fans extremely excited as this will be Gomez' first acting gig in several years. The singer is famous for her stint on Wizards of Waverly Place and movies like Monte Carlo and Spring Breakers. Viewers expressed this and more in the comments on the teaser!

This series is helmed by the maker of the hit drama show, This Is Us and this has amped up the curiously among fans as well.

Selena Gomez's Instagram has been buzzing with new work currently. She announced that she will be "taking Rare Beauty international" this July as she posed for Vogue Singapore. Her animated film where she lends her voice as Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is also going to release on July 23. She is also working on her Spanish EP which will be her freshest new album after Rare.

Selena Gomez is not just acting in the Hulu series but is also acting as an executive producer for the series. According to Pinkvilla, the singer loved being on sets and said her costars were like "uncles." She said that she loves how great they are at their work and she tries to learn everything she can!

IMAGE: STILL FROM ONLY MURDERS TEASER

