'Selling Sunset' Actor Christine Quinn Says She Wants An Intimate Baby Shower

Netflix's Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn revealed her pregnancy in early February. The reality TV star opened up about the details of her pregnancy in a recent conversation. When asked if the cast of Selling Sunset would be invited to the lavish baby shower, Christine said that the event would mostly be an intimate affair. "We'll have to see how it goes", she replied.

According to US Weekly, Christine compared the baby shower to her wedding saying, "My wedding was a lot of people. My baby shower’s gonna be smaller". She said that she only wanted to invite people who were close to her. She said she would have to think over who would be invited to the baby shower and have to "work on it".

Christine Quinn's pregnancy journey

Currently, Christine is six months pregnant. She spoke about her diet, new routine, and health during pregnancy. She said that her sensitivity towards food had heightened and that changed her appetite. She said that even though she was pregnant she didn't feel tired and was "surprisingly energized". She also said that she tried her best to continue her daily routine. Christine noticed that her body was lacking vitamin D and iron, for which she chose to take supplements. She also revealed that her first trimester was mostly nauseous.

She also revealed that her castmates were very helpful and said that she grew closer to Amanza Smith and Maya Vander as they spoke on the phone "every single day". She called Amanza and Maya her number one go-to people. Due to Maya Vander's experience with pregnancy having two children simultaneously, Christine trusted her and Amanza for advice. She also revealed that upon getting the news Davina and Jason Potratz, Brett Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald congratulated her.

When asked if her baby's delivery would be included on the show, Christine Quinn replied with a simple "Maybe". She said that she has thought about it and has been inspired by Bling Empire's Cherie Chan, but she found herself unsure about the decision. She said that it could either be great or "turn into a nightmare". Quinn also said that her husband's input would also affect her decision.