‘Selling Sunset' Fame Christine Quinn Slams 'sick' Rumours About 'fake Pregnancy'

Christine Quinn, who rose to fame after Netflix's Selling Sunset recently became the talk of the town after rumours about her having faked her pregnancy began to do the rounds online. The celebrity has now slammed all those spreading these rumours and questioning her journey of motherhood. Quinn took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a message she received about having faked her pregnancy. She later deleted the story, but Us Weekly reported what it contained.

Christine Quinn slams those spreading rumours about her pregnancy

The publication reported that an unidentified Instagram user accused the celebrity of not being truthful about her pregnancy and mentioned that it would be alright if she revealed she opted for surrogacy. According to Us Weekly, the message read, "Why did you fake your pregnancy? It's totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don't set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn't even carry the baby yourself, it's deceitful and a shame."

Calling those spreading these rumours 'beyond sick', the Netflix star also took to Twitter and mentioned that her fans and followers should read the message she received on Instagram and apologize. She also called the allegations against her 'hurtful' as she wrote, "For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my IG stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful." Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard recently celebrated seven months of their son, Christian's birth.

For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful. — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) November 28, 2021

Christine Quinn shared various pictures and details about her pregnancy online and faced backlash for it. Several netizens claimed she was faking it for attention and the star has now given them a befitting reply. Quinn had to reportedly undergo an emergency C-section only a few days after she attended the 2021 MTV Movie and TV awards Unscripted event. She earlier spoke to People Magazine about her journey as a mother and mentioned that it was the 'most incredible feeling' to know that she had created life. She called herself a 'protective mama bear' and stated that now her old job was to protect, care for and love her son.

Image: Twitter/@gagasratched, Instagram/@thechristinequinn