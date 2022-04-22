‘Selling Sunset’ Star Emma Hernan Claims Ben Affleck Pursued Her Before Reuniting With JLo

Popular television series Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan recently claimed that Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck had attempted to romantically pursue her through a dating app made for celebrities. The 30-year-old made the revelation after being asked by her co-star Chrishell Stause whether she knew about the popular celebrity dating app. Stause also brought up a viral video where Affleck had texted a girl on the app.

During the conversation, Stause also pointed out how Hernan would have potentially come in between Ben Affleck rekindling with Jennifer Lopez. After reuniting last year, Affleck and Lopez are now reportedly engaged.

Emma Hernan claims Ben Affleck pursued her

As per a report from Us Weekly, the Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan said of the 49-year-old actor, ''He may or may not have been texting me,'' and continued, ''He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times.” The real estate agent also asserted that she remembered the viral video where Ben Affleck had texted a girl on the dating app and alleged that she was his other recipient.

Stause responded to her by saying, ''You could’ve foiled Bennifer. He was on the hunt.” Hernan further dished on the text message that Affleck sent her alleging that he texted her about the common place they both hailed from stating, ''We have the Boston connection,'' and added, ''It was very sweet''. Hernan revealed that the alleged exchange on the dating app took place 'right before' Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez.

More on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

As per a report from Page Six, the 52-year-old singer-actor candidly shared about the tearful engagement proposal by Ben Affleck. She recalled, ''I just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,''

She further added, ''I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined,'' Lopez also said they were 'lucky' to have gotten a second chance at love.

Image: Instagram/@emmahernan/AP