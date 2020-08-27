Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young Sets The Record Straight On Being A 'real' Realtor

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young recently set the record straight about being a realtor during her appearance on KTLA. The interview comes days after model Chrissy Teigen tweeted about her doubts over Selling Sunset's cast being real agents. Read ahead to know the entire scoop.

Chrissy Teigen recently tweeted about Selling Sunset cast members. She wrote - "I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked." Even Jason Oppenheim responded to her tweet. Take a look:

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

In response to her tweet, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young mentioned that she had had 'her real estate license since 2014' and that she had been a realtor with 'The Oppenheim Group since 2015'. To make things clearer, Heather Rae Young also added that she sold her first house in mere three months after getting her licence. Heather held her ground in the interview and talked more about being a realtor and the work she had done.

The celebrity realtor mentioned that the first house she had sold was worth $7.2 million and a week later, she had also sold a condo worth $1.5 million. Heather added that for those who didn't believe her, they could easily look up for proof. Heather also suggested that those who didn't believe her could drop by and visit them at The Oppenheim Group's office and mentioned that she had been in the office for 'years and years'.

Finally, Heather added that everyone on the show had been in the business for a very long time and knew each other for almost six years now. She also added that just because Chrissy didn't know them, it didn't mean that they weren't 'real real estate agents'. Heather also mentioned that she really liked being a realtor.

Selling Sunset cast on Chrissy's comment

A few Selling Sunset celebrities to speak up were Maya Vander and Davina Potraz. In an interview with E!, Maya mentioned that she had sold a house on the street that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend purchased a house 'months ago'. Even Davina Potratz mentioned that she didn't mind Chrissy's comments and that she had sold many houses.

