Selma Blair Files Restraining Order Against Ex-partner After He Allegedly Attacked Her

Actor Selma Blair has reportedly filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson after he allegedly attacked her in her house. The Legally Blonde actor alleged that Carlson, who she dated for over seven years, had visited her house on February 22 to return a television set. While conversing, the duo engaged in a verbal argument which eventually ended up in a physical altercation, as per court documents. Moreover, as per the documents, the actor was briefly left unconscious after her former partner's alleged attack.

Selma Blair files restraining order against former partner

As per a report from People magazine, the protective order was filed on February 25 and detailed the events that led to the physical conflict between Selma Blair and her former partner Ronald Carlson. As per the documents obtained by the outlet, Carlson visited Blair's house after the 49-year-old actor was done with her multiple sclerosis treatment a few minutes prior.

As per the documents, after the duo exchanged keys, Blair told Carlson that she was not feeling well. The situation escalated from here as Blair claimed that Carlson started verbally assaulting her by remarking that she was 'usless' and he 'can do so much better than' her. The documents further revealed that Blair's ex-partner 'became enraged' and jumped 'on top of her body while she was lying prone on the sofa,'.

The actor further claimed in her report that Carlson 'strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively'. The actor further recounted that she put her fingers in her ex-boyfriend's mouth and screamed for help. In an attempt to stop her, Carlson alleged pressed his hand on Blair's mouth which caused her 'unable to breathe'. After losing consciousness briefly, the assault further escalated as Carlson struck Blair 'causing her to fall back to the floor and begin to bleed from her nose'.

After he left, Selma Blair called the Los Angeles Police Department and passed out while speaking to them after experiencing a nose bleed. The documents further stated that the actor was taken to hospital for treatment while Carlson was arrested later that day on accounts of domestic violence with corporal injuries. On officers' insistence, Blair filed a restraining order which was shortly granted by a judge. Photos captured by LAPD reportedly showed injuries on Blair's neck and chin, and marks on her hands.

Furthermore, Blair claimed that Carlson alleged threatened to kill her during the physical altercation and reported that he owns an unregistered and loaded firearm in his home. Carlson also reportedly filed for a restraining order which was later denied.

