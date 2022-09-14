Selma Blair Gets Emotional As She Receives A Standing Ovation At Emmys 2022

Emmy Awards 2022 recently announced the names of the notable artists and series who bagged the prestigious awards during the ceremony. While Zendaya bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in Euphoria, Jason Sudeikis won an award for Ted Lasso under the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. As Selma Blair also attend the event, she witnessed a special moment on stage that left her in tears.

Emmy 2022 attendees honour Selma Blair with a standing ovation

It became an emotional moment for the American actor Selma Blair when she walked on stage to present an award and received a standing ovation from the audience as a tribute to her struggles with multiple sclerosis. In reaction to the same, Blair was left in tears and said, “I am so, so honoured. Thank you." She later posted pictures from the Emmys on Instagram and penned a note of gratitude to everyone for embracing her and added how she was basking at the moment. take a look-

In 2018, Selma Blair made a revelation that she was suffering from multiple sclerosis and opened up about her struggles during that time. As per Page Six, she talked about how she suffered from multiple sclerosis since she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in August 2018. “My prognosis is great. I’m in remission. Stem cell put me in remission. It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down. I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed and more fixed. I’ve accrued a lifetime of some baggage in the brain that still needs a little sorting out or accepting. That took me a minute to get to that acceptance. It doesn’t look like this for everyone. It’s not that MS was on a path killing me. I mean it was killing me with this flare lasting so long. I was so burnt out. If there was an option to halt me, to rebalance after being hit so hard with that last flare, it’s absolutely for my son. I have no desire to leave him (son) alone right now.”

