Selma Blair Opens Up On Dealing With Immense Pain And Physical Disability Caused By MS

Selma Blair is one of the phenomenal American actors who gained popularity for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde and others. As she went on to appear in more such iconic projects, she recently opened up about her health condition. In 2018, Selma Blair made a revelation that she was suffering from multiple sclerosis and opened up about her struggles during that time. As the actor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming documentary, Introducing Selma Blair, she opened the same chapter of her life during a virtual interaction at the Discovery+ Television Critics Association.

Selma Blair on how she was reluctant to talk about her health

According to the reports by Page Six, the 49-year-old Selma Blair talked about how she suffered from multiple sclerosis since she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in August 2018. It was further revealed how she had to deal with immense pain and physical disability and how she faced difficulty in speaking and could not use her left leg for a year. During the virtual interaction, Selma Blair said, “My prognosis is great. I’m in remission. Stem cell put me in remission. It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down.”.

While speaking about what made her convince herself to share her story with everyone, she mentioned, “I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed and more fixed,” she revealed. I’ve accrued a lifetime of some baggage in the brain that still needs a little sorting out or accepting. That took me a minute to get to that acceptance. It doesn’t look like this for everyone.”.

I have really felt unwell and misunderstood for so long that it’s just me

As the actor shares a son with the fashion designer, Jason Bleick, she revealed how her health conditions were quite tough on her son as well. “It’s not that MS was on a path killing me. I mean it was killing me with this flare lasting so long. I was so burnt out. If there was an option to halt me, to rebalance after being hit so hard with that last flare, it’s absolutely for my son. I have no desire to leave him alone right now", she added.

Selma Blair also opened up about how her friends and family took really good care of her and further mentioned how her fame helped others get aware of the disease. “To hear even just me showing up with a cane or sharing something that might be embarrassing, it was a key for a lot of people in finding comfort in themselves and that means everything to me”, Blair added. “I’m thrilled that I have some platform. In no means am I saying that I’m speaking for all people in this condition or any condition of chronic illness, I’m speaking my story and I that helps normalize one thing to open the door for other people to be comfortable in telling their stories. I’m thrilled to have this here”, she concluded.

IMAGE: AP

