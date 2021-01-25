'Send Me No Flowers' Cast: Details About The Actors Who Were Seen In This 1964 Comedy Film

Send Me No Flowers is a comedy movie that revolves around the life of a neurotic man who misunderstands and believes that he is dying and decides to make plans for his wife to get a new husband. The cast of Send Me No Flowers includes several phenomenal actors such as Rock Hudson, Tony Randall, Doris Day, Clint Walker, Paul Lynde, Hal March, Patricia Barry and a few others. Let’s have a look at the Send Me No Flowers cast and the characters they essayed in this 1964 American comedy.

Send Me No Flowers cast

Rock Hudson

Rock Hudson essayed one of the lead roles in the movie. He was seen playing the neurotic husband, George Kimball, who believed that he was about to die. The actor passed away in 1985 leaving behind some of his remarkable movies namely The Desert Hawk, Bend of the River, Here Come the Nelsons, The Lawless Breed, The Golden Blade, The Undefeated, World War III, The Ambassador, Ice Station Zebra, A Very Special Favour, The Last Sunset, and several others.

Doris Day

Actor Doris Day was seen as one of the lead Send Me No Flowers characters named Judy Kimball who was the wife of George Kimball. Doris Day was one of the most popular actors and singers during her career and has been a part of a variety of projects. Some of her movies include Romance on the High Seas, The West Point Story, The Glass Bottom Boat, Move Over, Darling, With Six You Get Eggroll, Where Were You When the Lights Went Out?, I'll See You in My Dreams, On Moonlight Bay and many more.

Paul Lynde

Paul Lynde was a well-known actor, comedian and a voice artist who was seen in the role of Mr Akins in the Send Me No Flowers characters. The actor was also seen in several movies and television shows namely Son of Flubber, Under The Yum Yum Tree, Charlotte’s Web, The Villain, the Glass Bottom Boat, Beach Blanket Bingo, Journey Back To Oz, the Mother-in-Law, The Munsters, The Perry Como Show, the Flying Nun, etc.

Tony Randall

Tony Randall was another actor, comedian and singer from Send Me No Flowers characters. He essayed the role of Arnold Nash in the film and has appeared in a variety of other popular roles in his movies such as The Man in the Brown Suit, Kate Bliss and the Ticker Tape Kid, The Brass Bottle, Island of Love, Down with Love, The Man in the Moon, Oh, Men! Oh, Women!, Pillow Talk, Lover Come Back, and others.

Clint Walker

Clint Walker was seen in the movie essaying the role of Bert Power. The actor has appeared in several movies such as Gold Of The Seven Saints, None But The Brave, Deadly Harvest, The Love Boat, Small Soldiers, Scream Of The Wolf, the Dirty Dozen, Jungle Gents, the Lucy Show, Hardcase, The Bounty Man, etc.

