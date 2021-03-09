Sentinelle Parents Guide: New French Film By Netflix Certified TV MA For Audiences

The French film Sentinelle has been trending a lot on the internet after its recent release. The film follows the story of Klara (played by the talented Olga Kurylenko), a French soldier who is transferred to Nice, France after she experienced a disturbing incident. The film has a lot of violence and profanity, so parents might want to be careful about letting their kids watch this A-rated flick. Here is the Sentinelle parents guide for reference.

Sentinelle Parents Guide

As reported by IMDb, the film Sentinelle contains a lot of violence, profanity and nudity. The film has been rated as 'Adult' and contains a lot of mature material that is inappropriate to be viewed by children. As per the IMDb parental report, the film Sentinelle contains a lot of sex and nudity, a ton of violence and gory scenes, a bit of profanity. The film also has banned substances like drugs being used by criminals along with smoking and alcohol. The film also has a lot of very intense and fast-paced fight scenes involving mutilation, shootings and violence.

About Sentinelle

The film follows the story of a 33-year-old, trained French soldier by the name of Klara, who works as an interpreter for the French army on the frontlines of battle in the war-torn country of Syria. Klara is sent home after a violent disturbing incident in battle. Upon coming back, she goes to an affluent party with her sister where her sister leaves the party with a group of Russians.

The next day Klara finds her sister, half-dead, sexually assaulted and beaten at a nearby lake. She goes to the authorities about the Russians but realises they are protected by diplomatic immunity and she cannot make the responsible party pay through legal means. What follows is Klara taking matters into her hands as she single-handedly hunts out the people responsible for hurting her sister, and tracks down the son of a Russian oligarch to get her revenge.

Where to Watch Sentinelle?

Sentinelle is a revenge thriller flick directed and written by Julien Leclercq. The film was released on March 5, 2021, on the streaming platform Netflix. Fans of slow-burn thrillers and psychological films will like Sentinelle a lot. The movie has received generally positive reviews from fans and critics. Stay tuned for more news related to upcoming Netflix releases.