Serena Williams Reviews 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'; 'best Marvel Movie I've Seen'

Tennis sensation Serena Williams shared her reaction after watching Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ahead of its theatrical release on November 11. The tennis legend lauded the film for making her 'laugh, cry and cheer', mentioning that the Letitia Wright-starrer is Oscar-worthy.

Coming as the sequel to the late Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, the upcoming film stars Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett in pivotal roles.

Serena Williams reviews Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Taking to her Instagram handle, Serena shared the film's poster and wrote, "I am a @marvel FANATIC. Back starting from the comics. Black Panther @blackpanther hands down was and is the best marvel movie I have EVER seen. I cried. I cheered. I laughed. And I cried. It deserves and should win Oscar’s @im.angelabassett @badgalriri song- ties it all together. Thank you Black Panther cast."

The latest installment chronicles the events that take place after the death of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Boseman passed away after battling cancer in 2020, with makers deciding not to recast his character. The film has been directed by Ryan Coogler. It will witness a theatrical release on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

In a conversation with ET, Lupita Nyong'o, who takes on the role of Nakia, spilled beans on the film, mentioning, "There's something visceral about this particular story that brings us to tears."

Heaping praise on Coogler, she added, "He sets a certain tone, certain culture on set, that it's all-hands-on-deck. It's teamwork, it's familial, it's intimate. And you go kinda through the fire together, and Lord, there were fires. So, it brings us all together."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SERENAWILLIAMS)