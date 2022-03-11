'Sesame Street' Actor Emilio Delgado, Who Played Luis For 40 Years, Dies At 81

Veteran actor Emilio Delgado has reportedly passed away at the age of 81. The talented actor, who played the role of Luis in the popular series Sesame Street for over 40 years, breathed his last on March 10, 2022. The Mexican-American actor had a sprawling career and is touted as one of the pioneers in children's television.

Not only did the actor make everyone's childhood special and memorable with his role as Luis, the 'Fix-It Shop' owner on Sesame Street, he also established himself as a talented actor with his other successful projects including stage actor, voice artist and a singer. Fans took to social media to pay a tribute to the veteran artist and remember his work over the years.

Sesame Street star Emilio Delgado dies at 81

As per a report from TMZ, Delgado's wife, Carol, confirmed the tragic news on Thursday and revealed that the veteran artist passed away whilst being surrounded by his family at his home in New York City. As per the outlet, the actor was recently in hospice care and he was diagnosed with blood cancer Multiple myeloma in December 2020. His wife, Carol, also revealed that Delgado continued to work up until the pandemic.

He was seen in the lead role of a theatre production titled Quixote Nuevo which ran in three cities before restrictions were imposed by the government. His most recent work also includes a voice over project in January 2022. Apart from his role in Sesame Street, the actor performed live theatre throughout his career.

Netizens pay tribute to Emilio Delgado

Several heartbroken fans took to Twitter to pay their respects to the late artist. One fan wrote, ''RIP Luis!! Emilio Delgado gone at 81. Thank you for being in my childhood.''. A nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street called Sesame Workshop, also paid him a tribute by tweeting,

''Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Emilio Delgado, known the world over for his role as Luis on Sesame Street. A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations.''

Thank you Emilio Delgado aka “Luis” for helping to raise so many of us.



I can still hear your friendly voice and your warm laugh, decades later.



Rest In Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ulbk0p2jed — The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) March 11, 2022

It's hard to calculate just how many lives this man touched over the years. Thank you for your gift, Emilio Delgado as Luis on Sesame Street. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cVAtJtDHiM — Muppet Wiki (@MuppetWiki) March 11, 2022

At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the “record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.” We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world.



2/2 — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) March 11, 2022

