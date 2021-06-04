Seth Meyers Recalls Awkward Exchange With Beyonce At SNL 40th Anniversary Back In 2015

The year 2015 saw the attendance of Seth Meyers and Beyonce at SNL's 40th Anniversary party. Several photos and videos from the occasion had made it online, but the one anecdote that wasn't known to many up until now was the awkward exchange that took place between Seth Meyers and Beyonce at SNL's 40th Anniversary Party. The details regarding the same were divulged by the comedian and television show host himself quite recently during a conversation with Kelly Clarkson as a guest on the latter's show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The video can be found below.

Seth Meyers on the awkward interaction with Beyonce at SNL's 40th Anniversary bash:

Right after the video crosses the 30-second mark, Meyers, while recalling the episode involving the music icon, can be heard saying that,

"I remember my wife [Alexi Ashe] and I were weaving through the crowd, right as Prince was onstage. And it's very strange. You never think of, like, famous people going, 'excuse me, excuse me,'".

Adding to the same, while getting to the main focus of the story in question, Meyers can be heard saying that, "It was so densely packed and I was doing the ‘excuse me,' and my face came this close to Beyoncé. Our eyes met and I just was like, ‘Pretty cool party, right?' And she said, 'Yeah.' And we just kept going. Like, the momentum took us away.".

Post this, the host of the show, Kelly Clarkson, burst into laughter. The final few seconds of the above clip sees the comedian sharing the sarcastic quip that his wife gave him shortly after the exchange. He revealed, "My wife said, 'Wow, you really killed that interaction. She's like, 'You better leave your ringer on. ‘Cause you're probably gonna get a call from Beyoncé!' It went pretty good."

What are the two artists up to right now?

As far as Sethy Meyers is concerned, he is busy with his Late Night Show. Clarkson, on the other hand, is gearing up to replace Ellen DeGeneres as the latter is about to step down as the host of her famous talk show after playing the host of the same for nearly 20 years. More information regarding their other professional commitments will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

