Seth Rogen Cast As Steven Spielberg's Favourite Uncle In Spielberg's Upcoming Movie?

After Michelle Williams, Steven Spielberg has been successful in getting Seth Rogen to feature in his upcoming movie based on his childhood experiences. Seth Rogen will be playing Spielberg's favourite uncle in the movie, according to Deadline. The movie will be based on Steven Spielberg's life in Arizona, USA, as a young boy. Steven Spielberg's film company Ambiln too announced the news on their Twitter handle. The movie will reunite Rogen and Williams who were seen together in the movie Take This Waltz.

Steven Spielberg will be joining the team of screenwriters with Tony Kushner for the movie after 20 years. Spielberg had participated in the screenwriting in the 2001 movie A.I. The movie will begin its filming this summer. It is expected to release in theatres in 2022. Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger will be a part of the panel of executive producers.

Spielberg is on the lookout for younger cast members top play some prominent roles in the movie. Reportedly, the name of the character portraying Spielberg will not be named Steven in the movie. While the plot of the movie has not been revealed yet, the movies will be set from 1950 through 1960 depicting Spielberg's life with his parents through different time periods in his life, according to Variety.

A glimpse of Spielberg's life had been shown in the documentary Spielberg, produced by HBO, which was released on October 5, 2017, and was helmed by Susan Lacy. The documentary showed many interviews with the directors' colleagues, family members, friends and film critics. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.7 stars out of 10.

Steven Spielberg's films coming up in 2021

Steven Spielberg will be releasing the movie Westside Story in late 2021. The movie is based on the Broadway show of the same name. The movie features Ansel Elgort as Tony and Maddie Ziegler as Velma, in the lead roles. Other actors include Ariana DeBose, Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist and others. Westside Story was set to release in December 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

A movie of the same name was made in 1961 that featured Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise. The plot of the Westside Story was inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.