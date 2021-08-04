Seth Rogen Hilariously Responds To Viral Video, Says 'I Have Not Been Kidnapped'; See Post

This Is The End actor Seth Rogen has all his fans wondering about his whereabouts after failing to upload his pictures on social media. Concerned with his social media activity, or lack thereof, an ardent fan of the actor wrote a heartfelt song about how Rogen is kidnapped. The actor has finally broken his silence by responding to the song.

Seth Rogen responds to his viral TikTok song

The two minutes song uploaded by a TikTok user going by the username @ChrisCanBeFunny claimed the actor is kidnapped. The video quickly went viral and made its way to the actor who later responded to it on his Twitter. He wrote, "This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise!".

This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise! pic.twitter.com/FDeQ7UdYox — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 3, 2021

However, this only added fire to fuel as netizens responded sceptically to Rogen's tweet. One user asked him to prove his identity by "post a photo of you holding today’s newspaper and a copy of “Harry Potter 2” on VHS, or you’re an imposter". Another fan appeared suspicious of the tweet as he commented, "Hmmmm. Seems like something a kidnapper would tweet" while another fan wanted to double-check writing, "We need a photo tweet of you tweeting. Ya know, to be sure…".

“Seth, blink twice if your life is in danger.”



Seth: pic.twitter.com/7zXTgeBeVi — Dylan Park (@dyllyp) August 3, 2021

You’ve seen him, he’s just hiding in plain site pic.twitter.com/klYclYRNCm — Brett Medlock (@brettnll) August 3, 2021

What is the viral TikTok song?

Uploaded by a TikToker user named Chris, the song was about Seth Rogen being kidnapped and his fans asking them to return the actor. The video came after Rogen stopped uploading pictures on his social media only posting about the vases he made. Many fans started wondering why Seth Rogen was out of the public eye.

More on Seth Rogen

The 39-year-old actor has an impressive number of successful movies to his name. He appeared in superhit movies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The Green Hornet, This Is the End, The Interview and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Known for his impeccable comedic timing, the actor is also a successful stand-up comedian. Rogen also serves as a writer, producer and director as he wrote the AMC series Preacher in 2015.

IMAGE- AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.