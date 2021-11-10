Seth Rogen Reacts To Paul Rudd's 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' Title; 'No Arguments Here'

The industry is buzzing with excitement as People's Magazine declared Ant-Man star Paul Rudd as the Sexiest Man Alive for the year 2021. The 1990s heartthrob has not stopped swooning netizens across the world as agreed by millions of people as well his best pal, actor Seth Rogen.

Although many have now reacted to Paul Rudd being conferred with the prestigious title this year, Seth's reaction, in particular, has caught fans' attention.

Seth Rogen reacts to Paul Rudd's 'Sexiest Man Alive' title

Taking to his Twitter on November 10, Seth Rogen reacted to Paul Rudd being announced as People magazine's sexiest man alive for the year 2021. As some netizens agreed to the magazine's decision, a few were not happy with the announcement. However, Rogen was not ready to have any arguments about it as he simply wrote, ''No arguments here.''

This is not the first time that the actor has exhibited his admiration for the 52-year-old actor as their friendship has become a trademark for Hollywood buddies. Earlier in July, Rogen shared a rather bizarre anecdote about how he accidentally came across Paul Rudd in Las Vegas. He wrote,

''Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.''

It was not long before his tweet became a trending topic on the microblogging site as netizens generated a couple of hilarious memes from the situation.

On the work front, the duo has worked together in few movies - The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Knocked Up, This Is The End, Sausage Party, and more.

Paul Rudd also reacted to the news as he told People Magazine, ''I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?''

He continued, "This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

Before Paul Rudd, actors like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine have been at the top of the list.

Image: AP