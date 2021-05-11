Seth Rogen Recounts 'odd' Encounter With Tom Cruise That Included 'Scientology' Discussion

There is a fair share of stories about celebrities engaging in a 'strange' meeting with another celebrity. But This Is the End star, Seth Rogen takes the cake with his 'odd' encounter with Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise 15 years ago. Recalling the past events, the actor spoke to Howard Stern about the 'bizarre' incident.

Seth Rogen's first meeting with Tom Cruise

According to ET Canada, the 39-year-old actor's anecdote will appear in Howard Stern's book of essays called 'Yearbook'. The actor recalled him and director Judd Apatow setting up a meeting with Tom Cruise at his house to talk about movies. The duo decided to meet the 58-year-old actor when he welcomed his daughter Suri with then-wife Katie Holmes.

The actor recalled driving up to Cruise's house and being nervous about meeting him. He was also fighting the urge to pee since he did not want to ask Cruise to use his bathroom when they would meet for the first time as it would make things awkward. The actor went on to reveal that he stopped in the middle of the driveway and above Sunset Boulevard and relieved himself in a Snapple bottle in his car. However, the actor did not notice the video camera that was pointing in his direction.

Tom Cruise talked about 'Scientology' with Seth Rogen

Continuing his 'strange' encounter story, Seth stated that he met Tom during the times where the public speculated whether his daughter was real. Seth recalled meeting Suri and sympathizing with the child for being unbeknownst to the world's curiosity towards her. The Top Gun: Maverick star had a 'weird' discussion with Seth Rogen about Scientology where Cruise was worried about how the 'pharmaceutical industry' was making him look weird in the media. Later, the duo changed the topic to movies to drive the conversation in a different direction.

A look at Seth Rogen's movies

The Canadian actor began his career as a stand-up comedian and bagged a role in Judd Apatow's series Freaks and Geeks. He went on to star in movies such as Knocked Up, Superbad, Steve Jobs, and the TV series Preacher. Seth Rogen recently worked in the 2021 movie Invincible where he voiced the character Allen the Alien.

IMAGE- SETH ROGEN & TOM CRUISE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.