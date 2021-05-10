Seth Rogen Refuses To Work With James Franco Following Abuse Allegations

Actor James Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by his former students from his now-closed Studio 4, which he denied. A few months ago, he reached an out-of-court settlement in the case. However, this seems to have tarnished his image in the industry as his long-time friend and co-star, Seth Rogen refused to work with him again.

Seth Rogen has 'no plans' to work with James Franco

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Seth Rogen reacted to the news of sexual exploitation allegations against James Franco. He said that what he can say is that he despises abuse and harassment. He would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that.

During Saturday Night Live in 2014, Seth Rogen made a joke related to an allegation against James Franco of sending Instagram DMs to a 17-year-old girl for a meet-up. On SNL, Rogen said that he decided to prank Franco, so he posed as a girl on Instagram and told him he was way young. He noted that James seemed unphased. He had a date to meet him at the Ace Hotel.

Recalling the time, Seth Rogan stated that he "very much regrets" making that joke and called it terrible in hindsight. He also looked back to an interview in 2018 where he commented that he would keep working with James Franco. Rogen mentioned that the truth is he has not and does not plan to work with him right now.

Seth Rogan also spoke at length about his current friendship with James Franco. He said that he does not know if he can define their friendship right now. The actor stated that the allegations have changed many things in their relationship and dynamic. Seth Rogan was asked if the current situation between them is painful for him. He replied with "yeah" as the answer. The actor mentioned that it is not as painful and difficult as it is for a lot of other people involved. He has no pity for himself in this situation.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM "THE INTERVIEW"

