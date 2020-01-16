Seth Rogen Says He Helped Judd Apatow Rewrite 'Bad Boys II'

Seth Rogen recenlty revealed on Twitter that he was responsible for some of the funniest bits in the movie Bad Boys II. Rogen revealed on Twitter that when Judd Apatow was brought in to help rewrite the film, Apatow brought in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to add some more comedic gold to the movie.

Rogen was brought on to help

As talks about the Bad Boys franchise has been reignited with the third instalment called Bad Boys for Life about to hit theatres, Seth Rogan revealed that when Judd was writing it, Rogan was broke and Judd gave him some money to help. He also mentions in the tweet some of the jokes he remembers directly writing and also says there were many more that he couldn't recall.

I helped rewrite bad boys 2 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 15, 2020

Judd was rewriting it and me and Evan were broke so he gave us a bit of money to help. I don’t remember much but we all definitely wrote the joke where they don’t know the words to the song, and where Martin shoots the machine gun in the car by accident. And probably many more... — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 15, 2020

Bad Boys II was released in 2003 and was an America buddy cop action comedy film starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. It was the sequel to the 1995 film Bad Boys. The movie Bad Boys II is set eight years after the events of the first film. The film had only received 4.1/10 on film rating site Rotten tomatoes. The film reportedly made $138,608,444 in North America. According to reports it made $273,339,556 worldwide with a budget of $130,000,000 which is twice the budget of the original Bad Boys film.

Read: Here Is A List Of Cars Driven By The Stars In The Bad Boys Films

Read: Bad Boys For Life: All You Need To Know About The Second Trailer

Bad Boys For Life is the third instalment in Bad Boys franchise. The detective duo is making a comeback after 17 years and fans are hyped for it. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, it is set to release on January 17, 2020. Two trailers from the film were released late last year.

Read: Bad Boys For Life Trailer: Audience Excited For The Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Film

Read: Will Smith's Movies To Watch Before His Film 'Bad Boys 3' Releases

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.