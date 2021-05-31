A number of celebrities in the past have spoken about cancel culture and expressed their views for the same. Seth Rogen too has voiced his opinions on the on-going cancel culture debate. The actor and comedian has been part of several comedy films which have entertained and been loved by fans. In an exclusive interview with Good Morning Britain, the actor said that he accepts that some jokes in his earlier movies have aged poorly. He mentioned that the jokes in his films have more to do with comedy in general rather than anything to do with “cancel culture”.

Seth Rogen Says Comedians Shouldn’t Complain Or Whine About Cancel Culture

The actor further discussed comedians not supporting cancel culture and said that he understands why comedians have been complaining about it. He mentioned that "conceptually his moves are sound" and he feels there is a reason they have lasted this long. Having said that, the actor also played out that jokes are not things that are necessarily built to last. Thus he added that he doesn’t get why comedians complain about the jokes they make. He says that if a comedian makes a joke that gets terribly, they ought to accept it. Further, he said thar if the comedian themselves feel like the joke aged terribly then they should say so themselves.

Seth Rogen also mused that criticism is something that goes along with being an artist. He added that if one can't handle criticism then he/she shouldn't be a comedian at all. He further added that he doesn't feel it's important to explain himself to the degree that other comedians have been doing it. Seth Rogen admitted that he has gone back on his social media timeline and deleted several tweets that could be offensive to people. He added that he’s not that kind of a comedian.

Seth Rogen says that he has never been a comedian that designed a joke to target groups or subjugate them in any way. However, he admits that he may have done a few jokes in his moves without realizing it. The comedian admitted those things are present in the movies he has done and he feels happy to admit that those portions in his films did not age well.

Source: Seth Rogen Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.