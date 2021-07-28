'Sex And City' Revival Welcomes Actor Alexa Swinton As Key Character's Daughter; Read

Sex and the City revival has welcomed actor Alexa Swinton of Billions fame in the role of Rose Goldenblatt, who will be Charlotte and Harry’s daughter, as reported by Deadline. Swinton was recently spotted on the set of the revival, titled And Just Like That, which is currently in production in New York City along with Kristin Davis and Evan Handler who will essay the role of her parents. Set to essay the role of Goldenblatt’s eldest daughter, Lily, Cathy Ang was also spotted on the sets of festive scenery outside the Manhattan School of Music.

Alexa Swinton joins the cast of Sex and the City revival

The much talked about revival brings back the original cast of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as gal pals Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. The makers of the revival released an official statement in which they mentioned "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall who essayed the iconic character of Samantha Jones, will not be returning for the revival despite her pivotal role in the series and two follow-up movies. The 10-episode series, with each episode spanning half-hour, began its production in the Big Apple in early July this year.

Swinton has been known for playing Eva Rhoades, the daughter of Paul Giamatti’s Chuck and Maggie Siff’s Wendy, on the Showtime drama Billions. The actor has also played the little girl Piper opposite Allison Tolman on ABC’s short-lived sci-fi series Emergence. The actor is currently seen in M. Night Shyamalan film Old, now playing in theatres. She is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Edge Entertainment Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.

Taking this to her Instagram account, Alexa announced the news with an article by Deadline confirming her role. Along with the post, she wrote "….and just like that baby! ✨✨". Have a look.

Alexa's role comes after, in the previous series, Charlotte had trouble conceiving with her first husband Trey, and she and Harry eventually adopted a baby girl from China named Lily in the series finale. However, in the first Sex and the City movie, Charlotte realizes that she is pregnant and she gave birth to a daughter named Rose. Other confirmed cast members include Chris Noth, Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman.

(SOURCE- DEADLINE)

(IMAGE- JUSTLIKETHATMAX/ALEXA SWINTON/INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.