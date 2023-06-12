Sex And The City Actress Kristin Davis On Facing Flak For Her Looks: Everyone Wants To...

Kristin Davis recently revealed the emotional distress she faced due to criticism surrounding her appearance after getting fillers. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Sex and the City actor described the mixed experiences she has had with fillers, including instances where she had to dissolve them and endure relentless ridicule as a result. She further admitted that she didn't realise there was an issue with her lips until friends brought it to her attention.

Kristin emphasised the importance of having supportive friends who eventually pointed out the problem. She humorously remarked that one doesn't typically smile at themselves in the mirror, suggesting it takes others to notice such changes. Like many celebrities, Davis placed her trust in doctors for these cosmetic procedures, only to bear the brunt of public criticism when things didn't go as expected. She expressed frustration with the double standards imposed on her and her peers regarding their looks.

Dealing with societal expectations

The actor also acknowledged the challenges of constantly being confronted with her younger self and the conflicting expectations imposed by society. "I have done fillers and it's been good and I've done fillers and it's been bad. I've had to get them dissolved and I've been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful," she added.

Addressing misogynistic chatter

Kristin Davis comments about the intensity of criticism | Image: Kristen Davis/Instagram)

The topic of appearances surrounding Sex and the City actresses gained attention with the premiere of the spin-off series, And Just Like That. Kristin Davis previously also commented on the intensity of the criticism, emphasising how everyone feels entitled to comment on their hair, faces, and more. "Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock," she said. Sarah Jessica Parker, who faced scrutiny for her gray hair in the show, spoke against the misogynistic discussions surrounding her and her co-stars' looks.