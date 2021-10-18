'Sex And The City' Author Candace Bushnell Opens Up On TV Show, Says It Wasn't 'feminist'

Ever since the Sex and The City revival was announced, the fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for the show to release. The original SATC show ran from 1998 to 2004 and was adapted from Candace Bushnell book of the same name. Bushnell, in a recent interview, stated that the show was not 'feminist'. The author also spoke about the upcoming sequel series titled And Just Like That and Kim Cattrall aka Samantha Jones' decision to not return for the HBO series.

Candace Bushnell on SATC series

According to Deadline, the author of bestselling Sex and the City anthology scathingly called out the upcoming HBO series for not being 'very feminist' during an interview with New York Post. After the huge success of the series, the franchise was made into two movies with an upcoming series underway. While the fans appeared hyped to see some of the cast reprise their roles, the author commented about the show and had an advice for the viewers.

She stated, ''We never talk about this, but that’s something that women need to think about: You can do a lot less . . . when you have to rely on a man''. She further added that the TV show and the message that it converted was not 'very feminist at the end'. Stating that it is how 'Entertainment' and 'TV' works, the author strongly advised the viewers against basing their lives on the show.

Additionally, she addressed the popular trope of landing a rich, metropolitan man in and stated that the reality is far from fiction. She emphasized the fact that finding a man is not the 'best economic choice in the long term'. She further added that 'Men can be very dangerous to women' in many ways.

More on SATC sequel- And Just Like That

The series titled And Just Like That was announced by Carrie Bradshaw aka Sarah Jessica Parker via social media in January 2021. Actor Chris Noth, who played Carrie's main love interest, Mr. Big, will return to reprise his role. However, Kim Cattrall decided not to return to the upcoming series. The series will follow the lives of the three original characters, now in their 50s, explore love, life, and friendship in the big Apple. It is set to release in December 2021.

