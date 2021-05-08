'Sex And The City' Fame Jason Lewis Won't Be Part Of Upcoming Reboot Show

Sex and the City reboot has been announced and it will be sad for Jason Lewis' fans since the 'Hunk' would not be returning for a reboot. During an interview with Daily Front Row, the star confirmed that he will not reprise his role as the ex-boyfriend of Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones. He added that he has not yet been approached for the show and would be the last to know, adding that he appreciated the flattery but the show will be about girls.

Jason Lewis won't return to Sex and the City reboot

Kim Cattrall revealed that she would not be appearing in the new series either, which is titled And Just Like That. Actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Miranda will be reprising their roles as Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda and will explore their everlasting friendship which has now grown with the ladies who are in their 50s. Chris Noth has not yet responded about being a part of the show yet. Ever since HBO max confirmed the reboot, it has been a hot topic of conversation.

The show will be picking up where the audience has last left off, nearly a decade ago. The team will start production of the anticipated show in New York, in late Spring. The original show ran for six seasons on HBO from the year 1998 to 2004. It became a cultural phenomenon and produced two follow-up films in 2008 and 2010, respectively. The earlier storyline of the series was set in New York City and followed the lives of a group of four women in mid-thirties and forties. These women, despite their different natures and ever-changing sex lives, remain inseparable and confide in each other.

Meanwhile, Jason Lewis was last seen in an American comedy film Half Magic, directed by Heather Graham. The film starred Graham, Angela Kinsey, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Lennon, Luke Arnold, Jason Lewis, Alex Beh, Michael Aronov, Molly Shannon, Rhea Perlman, and Chris D'Elia in the lead and supporting roles. It revolved around the lives of three women who utilize their newly formed sisterhood to battle sexism, bad relationships, and low self-esteem and soon find the secret to ultimate fulfillment by embracing their adventures.

IMAGE: JASON LEWIS' INSTAGRAM

