'Sex And The City' Revival On HBO Max Adds New Cast Members, See Latest Details

HBO Max's upcoming series And Just Like That is the highly-anticipated ten episode revival of Sex and the City. The franchise leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will reprise their characters of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York respectively. The show has added new members to the already powerful cast. Adding to the new star cast would be Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman. The news was shared by the official Instagram page called - And Just Like That.

The revival from the popular romance comedy-drama series that aired on HBO in 1998, will see Parker, Nixon and Davis in their 50s, setting on a new journey. The release date of the series is still unknown, although Parker and her costars shared a teaser of the show in January, featuring scenes around New York City. She captioned her post as "I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now?". On June 11, Sarah Jessica Parker shared a picture of herself along with her costars as they went back on the sets to film the revival series.

More about the new additions to the series

Sarita Choudhury, the After Yang actor will play Seema Patel, a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker, reported Variety. The actress is best known for her role in the Mira Nair-directed feature film Mississippi Masala and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

Nicole Ari Parker of Empire fame will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian. The actress made her screen debut with a leading role in the critically acclaimed independent film The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love and went on to appear in Boogie Nights, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Lastly, Karen Pittman, best known for The Morning Show, will be donning the role of Dr Nya Wallace, a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor. Pittman has portrayed the character of Jory in the 2012 Lincoln Center production of Disgraced and has performed in FX Network's The Americans.

They will be joined by the previously announced cast that includes Sara Ramirez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handle. Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King serve as executive producers on the series. Kim Cattrall, who essayed the iconic role of Samantha Jones in the show and subsequent movie sequels, was absent.

Sex and the City aired on HBO between 1998-2004 where it completed six seasons with 94 episodes. The show, which was followed by two feature films in 2008 and 2010 was created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell's book. The show is the audience's favourite to date as fans believed it revolutionized the representation of women's sexuality and friendships in popular culture.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.