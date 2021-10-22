'Sex And The City' Revival: Sarah Jessica Parker Kisses Someone Other Than Chris Noth?

Sex and the City fans were shocked on Friday when pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw kissing a potential love interest, apart from Chris Noth did the rounds. Reports state that she was filming a scene with a potential love interest during the shoot of the revival series of Sex and the City, And Just Like That. The show is slated to release later this year in December.

Sex and the City revival: Carrie Bradshaw spotted kissing someone

Pictures from the sets of And Just Like That began to do the rounds on Friday and fans cannot believe their eyes. The pictures saw Carrie Bradshaw getting cosy with and kissing the character that will be played by Jon Tenney in the upcoming show. Reports state this will be her new potential love interest. The picture gave fans a glimpse into the show to fans who have been waiting for its release eagerly. Parker and Chris Noth, who plays Mr Big on the show were spotted in Paris last week as they were filming for the show.

SJP has earlier revealed that the show would premiere on HBO Max in December. As per reports by People, she mentioned that shooting was still in progress and was being done with 'beloved friends'. She then gestured to a card with the December announcement. Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will also join the cast and take on the roles of Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively. The series will follow the loves of the trio, as they navigate through the realities of friendship and life in their 30 and even in their 50s.

The trio, along with Kim Cattrall starred in the six seasons of the original HBO series, which came to an end in 2004, after its premiere in 1998. The franchise also released two films, in 2008 and 2010. Reports state that Cattrall will not be part of the upcoming revival show. Instead, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman will take on roles in the show. Those who will be seen returning from the original show are David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone and Evan Handler. Willie Garson, who passed away last month, had also filmed some scenes for the revival series. He will feature posthumously in the show.

(Image: AP)