'Sex And The City': Sarah Jessica Parker Dons Indian Lehenga On 'And Just Like That' Sets

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker was recently seen donning an Indian attire on the sets of her upcoming highly-anticipated series of the franchise, And Just Like That.

Several snaps have been shared on the channel's official Instagram handle where Parker was seen wearing a Fuschia pink and blue chequered pattern blouse with a matching lehenga. Scroll down to read more.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That makers treated fans with several BTS snaps featuring Parker. In the pictures, Parker can be seen adorning a floral maang tikka with pulled hair back tied into a braid while adding a bunch of fresh flowers to her hairdo. The actor went for minimal makeup and accessorised herself with a pendant neckpiece, earrings, and a few bangles. While posing for the camera, the actor flashed her bright smile and also posed with her co-stars.

The Fuschia pink lehenga is apparently designed by an Indian designer named Falguni Shane Peacock. Taking to her IG story, Falguni re-posted snaps of Parker wearing the lehenga. Take a look.

Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That was announced by Carrie Bradshaw aka Sarah Jessica Parker via social media in January 2021. Actor Chris Noth, who played Carrie's main love interest, Mr. Big, will return to reprise his role. The series will premiere in the month of December. The hit series reboot will focus on the life of Carrie Bradshaw (played by Parker), Miranda (essayed by Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (portrayed Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship in their 50s. The original series featuring Kim Cattrall will not return for the reboot, post a much-publicized feud with Parker.

Ever since the previous feature film's release, the cast members have been open about spats between Cattral and co-actors, notably Parker. Earlier, Cattrall had lashed out at Parker on her social media handle post her brother's death in the year 2018. The cast and crew members had talked about the BTS drama in a podcast later the same year.

The series was based on author Candace Bushnell's book with the same title. It had been adapted from her dating column that was based on her own private life, for the New York Observer. Darren Starr bought the TV rights and turned it into the successful show that aired from 1998 to 2004 on HBO. The series later spawned two feature films.

