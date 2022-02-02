'Sex And The City' Writer Reveals Why 3rd Film Was Shelved After Kim Cattrall's Exit

Exploring her ambitions and navigating through New York City was a piece of cake despite the occasional social and professional turmoils in the life of Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex And The City. The task had become easier and bearable with her friends, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones and Kristin Davis's Charlotte York Goldenblatt, by her side. Reviving the same magic in 2021, HBO returned with the reboot series And Just Like That... where the New York girl squad explored their 50s along with their friendship.

However, the group's fourth musketeer was missing from the high fashion action this time around as actor Kim Cattrall vehemently refused to play the role. Although a few fans hoped to see their beloved Samantha in the reboot series, the wish was further squashed after it was established by Cattrall that she would never return to the role again. Talking about the same, Sex And The City writer Michael Patrick King recently revealed the reason behind shelving the third film of the franchise.

Why was Sex And The City 3 not made?

In an interview with Variety, Michael Patrick King, who also serves as the executive producer, writer, and director of the reboot series, revealed that the idea of Sex And The City 3 was 'really strong' and there was 'interest'. However, the idea of the movie turned out to be 'impossible' as Kim Cattrall did not want to do the film as it was not possible to get all the four female protagonists in the film.

He said, ''Kim had finished playing Samantha, and despite conversations back and forth she just said, “Yeah, I don’t want to do this.” So she pulled out, and I thought, “Well, then there’s no movie.” He admitted that it was 'disappointing' as he 'loved' writing Samantha. However, King also reasoned that it was important to look at the reality of things saying, ''You can literally not make an actress play a part,''

He further added, ''The idea of the movie was born because I loved writing these characters, and I thought that they were still alive somewhere in my mind. So it wasn’t like, “Let’s make another blockbuster, woo, let’s try to top ourselves!” It was really, “I love these characters,'' He also revealed that the idea of a movie was born after thinking of Mr. Big's death. King lastly stated that he felt glad that it did not pan out to be a film as he enjoyed exploring Carrie's journey in the series.