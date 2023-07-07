Sex Education 4 Teaser: Otis, Eric, And Mave Promise Laughter One Last Time

Sex Education debuted on Netflix in January 2019. Its fourth season and last season will now premiere on the OTT platform on September 21. The teaser of the same was released by its makers on Thursday.

Sex Education 4 stars Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey in the lead roles.

The previous supporting cast members will reprise their roles in the fourth season.

Dan Levy will make its series debut as Maeve's ivy league advisor.

Sex Education 4 to be the final season of the series

The teaser of Sex Education 4 shows Otis (Asa Butterfield) as a self-proclaimed sex therapist, who is openly dispensing advice in the corridors of his new school, Cavendish College. The short clip also gave a glimpse of an intimate conversation between Otis and his ex-girlfriend Ruby (Mimi Keene), Jean as a mother of a newborn and Otis taking a nude in his bathroom.

According to the plot synopsis, Viv finds it difficult to adjust to the non-competitive new atmosphere, Jackson is still grieving the loss of Cal, Aimee enrolls in an art A-Level, and Adam questions if traditional schooling is best for him. Otis yearns for Maeve despite coming to grips with his new reality as she attends Wallace University in the United States, where Maeve (Emma Mackey) is living her college ambitions.

New faces in Sex Education season 4

The news of Sex Education canceling came after it was revealed that a number of the cast members wouldn't be returning for the next season. Season 4 will not include Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Rakhee Thakrar (Ms. Sands), or Simone Ashley.

However, the show has added Schitt's Creek alum Dan Levy as cult novelist Thomas Molloy. Along with Jodie Turner-Smith, other newcomers to the series include Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua.