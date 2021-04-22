Shadow And Bone's Ben Barnes Says He Felt As If He 'walked Off The Pages Into The Story'

Shadow And Bone is one of the upcoming Netflix series based on a novel of the same name. Created by Eric Heisserer, the series will showcase the story of a war-torn fantasy world. Recently, one of the Shadow and Bone cast members, Ben Barnes recalled some of the instances from the days he was filming. He even opened up about his character in the series and shared details on the same.

Ben Barnes on his upcoming Netflix series, Shadow and Bone

According to reports by TV Line, Shadow and Bone cast member Ben Barnes talked about his character in the series and recalled the first day of the shoot and stated that he called the producer, Leigh. He then added that he told him that he felt like he had walked off the pages into the story and continued that he never really felt quite viscerally like that before.

Speaking about his character General Kirigan in the series, he stated that he did not believe that his methods were unjustified considering his plight. He continued that was difficult to condone a lot of his behaviour by modern standards, but raised interesting questions about whether one forgives people more if they understand the why. He then raised questions about whether one forgives people more if they believed they had humanity and believed that they had some kind of nobility of agenda to safeguard the people or whether they had the potential to change and love someone again.

Another Shadow and Bone cast member, Kit Young who will appear as Jesper revealed that he felt nervous energy while filming one of his scenes on set. He stated that while holding cards and coin, both of his hands were trembling. Carter then intervened and mentioned that on the same day, he had to kick himself back in a chair, risk hitting his head, flip a coin 10 feet in the air and fire a gun all in the space of about two seconds. Another cast member, Amita Suma, also talked about how she hadn’t gone to the gym and was not active and fit when she finished reading the books. She then added that she realised she had a lot of work to do. She mentioned that she thought she could not respect the character if she did not put in the physical training and feel what her character would feel when she did all of her spying around and fight scenes.

Shadow And Bone cast

Some of the popular cast members of the series include Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Amita Suman, Freddy Carter, Kit Young, Daisy Head, Sujaya Dasgupta, Danielle Galligan and many more. The series has been slated to release on Netflix on April 23, 2021

Image Source- Ben Barnes' Instagram