Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Fight Over Who Gets To Cuddle The Dog | Watch

Shailene Woodley and fiancee Aaron Rodgers posted a special video on the latter's Instagram account after he hosted the game show Jeopardy. The couple had hosted an Instagram Live session where fans got to see them answering some questions related to Jeopardy and their life. Ranging from which Jeopardy section would the NFL player choose to answer to what would Rodgers say to Jeopardy's former host Alex Trebek, Aaron answered all the questions patiently.

At the end of the video, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' dog tried to enter the camera's frame. Aaron then gently shooed away the animal when Shailene called the dog back and propped him on to Aaron Rodgers' lap. The Fault In Our Stars actor then asked the viewers if they too fought with their spouses over who gets to cuddle with the dog. "Is it just us?", she asked. They signed off by asking fans to continue to watch Jeopardy.

In late February 2021, Shailene Woodley confirmed getting engaged with the NFL quarterback on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. She confessed the two had been engaged for a longer period of time and would find it funny when people would freak out over the revelation. The two had met during the lockdown caused by the pandemic in 2020. Aaron Rodgers had already confirmed that he was engaged in early February while delivering the speech for winning the NFL MVP award. The player did not reveal who he was engaged to at the time.

Why did Aaron Rodgers host Jeopardy?

Aaron Rodgers got his chance to host his favourite game show on April 6, 2021. The football player was a part of the long lineup of guest hosts who got the opportunity to host on the game show for a period of two weeks in total. Jeopardy's former host Alex Trebek passed away on November 8, 2020.



Since then two other guest hosts including veteran journalist Katie Couric and cardiothoracic surgeon and host of The Dr Oz Show, Dr. Mehmet Oz too were invited as guest hosts. Aaron Rodgers is the third guest host of the show and will complete his tenure on April 16, 2021. CNN host Anderson Cooper, NBC's Savannah Guthrie, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik and many others are scheduled to appear as guest hosts.

