Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Part Ways A Year After Announcing Engagement: Reports

Shailene Woodley and NFL player Aaron Rodgers have called it quits and called off their engagement, as per In Touch Weekly reports. The 30-year-old Divergent star and Aaron were 'not happy' in the relationship, and rumours surrounding their problems had been making rounds for months. As per Page Six, an insider mentioned, "While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together.”

Shailene Woodley felt 'neglected' in their relationship, with the duo not even celebrating Rodgers' birthday together in December. Sources further mentioned that Aaron "got cold feet" ahead of his impending wedding to the Big Little Lies actor.

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers part ways a year after getting engaged

A source close to Aaron told People that the two ended things 'amicably' as things just 'didn’t work out for them'. “They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount," it mentioned. There's also no 'bad blood' and 'drama' and the duo shall continue to remain friends.

Reports about the duo's relationship problems first emerged when they didn't appear to spend the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s birthday together last year in December. However, a source dismissed the rumours and quipped that they were still together. It further mentioned that they had a "different, non-traditional relationship". The insider continued, "It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense" as they are "very private about things".

More about Shailene and Aaron Rodgers' relationship

The two kept their relationship extremely private until they announced their engagement in February 2021. Rodgers had then thanked his "fiancée" during his NFL MVP acceptance speech but did not clarify to whom he was engaged. However, on February 22, in an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Woodley confirmed that she was engaged to Rodgers. Reports claimed that Woodley and Rodgers got together in September 2020.

Woodley was earlier linked to rugby player Ben Volavola from 2018 till 2020. On the other hand. Rodgers was dating Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017 after which he was with Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DISNEYPARKS)