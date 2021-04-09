Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Spend Day On The Beach With Their Pet Dog

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers spent a peaceful evening on the Malibu beaches enjoying the sunset. The engaged couple were seen on the beach, curled up next to Shailene's obedient German Shepherd. Despite being dressed casually in jeans and a white sweatshirt, Shailene, 29, accessorised her ensemble with her stunning diamond engagement ring from Aaron, 37.

As Shailene walked barefoot on the sand with a water bottle in hand, the bling glistened in the sunlight, Dailymail UK reported. Aaron wore jeans, a black sweatshirt, and a matching hat, much like his soon to be wife. As he stood beside his beaming fiancee, the football legend smiled from ear to ear while looking at the ocean blue. Shailene lavished special attention on her canine companion, hugging him and playing fetch with him. With her pooch by her side, the actor even enjoyed a peaceful moment of journaling. The beach where they were spotted was fairly isolated and they seem to be the only people around.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's beach pics

Shailene announced her engagement to Aaron over a month ago after the football player stunned the world by thanking his unnamed 'fiancee' in an MVP victory speech. Shailene, who later announced the betrothal during an interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was the lucky lady. While talking about the whole thing to Jimmy Fallon she said that they had been engaged for a while and so when everyone was losing their mind over the news it was no big deal to them as it had already become old news to them. She further added that she did not want to make a big deal out of the entire situation.

The actor from The Fault in Our Stars joked that her dog gave Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a thumbs up. She said it was like her dog had pulled her aside and told her that if she did not get together with Aaron he would disown her as his mother. She provided the reason for this saying that her dog loved the marathons he ran with Aaron which would never be possible with Shailene Woodley.

Promo Image Source: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Instagram