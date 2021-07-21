Shailene Woodley Denies Near Future Wedding Plans With Quarterback Fiancé Aaron Rodgers

Divergent star Shailene Woodley is enjoying her romantic time with fiancé Aaron Rodgers after announcing their engagement earlier this year. The pandemic couple got close after staying together throughout the lockdown and decided to take the next step in their relationship after exchanging engagement rings. However, the actor turned down any possibility of witnessing her walking down the aisle anytime soon.

Shailene Woodley on 'no wedding planning'

Fans were anticipating a whimsical wedding from the 29-year-old actor with her Green Bay Packers quarterback beau Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately for the fans, Woodley turned down such possibilities by stating there is 'no wedding planning' happening between the duo. While talking to Entertainment Tonight, she confirmed that the couple is in no rush to ring the wedding bells yet.

More on Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodger's relationship

The couple first sparked romance rumours in July 2020, however, neither confirmed the rumours. The quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show in September last year and stated, ''I have a new and increased love of life, and I have made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace. There’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable''. In February 2021, US Weekly confirmed that the duo was dating.

Later in the same month, Shailene Woodley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and announced her engagement saying, ''I never thought I’d be engaged [to] somebody who threw balls for a living. We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar, When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning".

Shailene Woodley began her career as a model and appeared in the popular teen drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She went on to star in critically and commercially successful movies like the Divergent series, The Fault in Our Stars, and The Spectacular Now.

IMAGE- AP

