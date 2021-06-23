Shailene Woodley Signs Up For A Comedy Film 'Robots' From 'Borat 2' Writer

Big Little Lies actor Shailene Woodley is all set to star in the upcoming movie, Robots. The comedy movie comes from Anthony Hines, the writer of the popular movie Borat and Bruno. The movie will mark a change of course for the actor who is known for her previous roles in the dystopian movie Divergent, its two sequels Insurgent and Allegiant and the romantic movie The Fault In Our Stars. Read further to know more details.

Shailene Woodley joins the cast of Robots

As per Variety, the movie will revolve around the story of a womanizer and a gold digger who are forced to team up and pursue robot doubles of themselves. On the other hand, the robot doubles have fallen in love. The story is based on a science fiction story by Robert Sheckley and is developed by Hamel under his company. The movie will be co-directed by Anthony along with Casper Christensen. Robots will also feature Jack Whitehall in the lead who was last seen in Bad Education and is set to appear in the upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise.

Talking about the movie, Anthony told the publication that at the time when comedy movies are needed, he is delighted to bring Shailene and Jack together to play the lead roles in his movie. The movie is all set to go on floors this August. Thorsten Schumacher and Jere Hausfater will be the executive producer of Robots.

More about Shailene Woodley

The actor started her career with small roles and gained fame for her starring role as Amy Juergens in the ABC family drama series The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She made her debut in movies with The Descendants that was released in the year 2011. She recently wrapped up an indie film, Misanthrope where she played the lead role and also served as a producer. She will be next seen in Netflix's feature film The Last Letter From Your Lover. The actor is also the talk of the town because of her relationship with NFL player Aaron Rodgers. They confirmed their engagement in February 2021.

