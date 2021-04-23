Shakespeare's Quiz: Complete The Dialogues Of These Famous Films Based On His Iconic Plays

Quick links:
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Deemed as one of the greatest dramatists ever, April 23 is celebrated as Shakespeare Day to recognize the birth and death of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare. He has given the masses several iconic plays including Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth and King Lear to name a few. Over the years, several movies based on Shakespeare's plays have also managed to win netizens' hearts.
For the unversed, the Guinness Book of Records has listed a whopping 410 feature-length TV versions and movies based on Shakespeare's works, making him one of the most filmed authors in any language ever. Thus, on Shakespeare's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the admirers of the "Bard of Avon" to test their knowledge about the dialogues from various films based on Shakespeare's plays.
1) "Heels are a male invention designed to make a woman’s butt look smaller..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film She's the Man, based on Shakespeare's play 'Twelfth Night'?
2) "A lover's eyes will gaze an eagle blind. A lover's ear will hear the lowest sound..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film Love's Labour's Lost, based on Shakespeare's play by the same name?
3) "You're asking me out? That's so cute..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film 10 Things I Hate About You, based on Shakespeare's play 'The Taming of the Shrew'?
4) "Don't make me feel sorry for myself..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film A Thousand Acres, based on Shakespeare's play 'King Lear'?
5) "If one of you was lying in the street bleeding..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film West Side Story, based on Shakespeare's play 'Romeo and Juliet'?
6) "I don’t want to hurt you. I just want to feel what you felt..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film Warm Bodies, based on Shakespeare's play 'Romeo and Juliet'?
7) "I've been tasting roads all my life..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film My Own Private Idaho, based on Shakespeare's play 'Henry IV and Henry V'?
8) "Oh my God, how did I get so fat?..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film Big Business, based on Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'?
9) "You're my parents, for God's sake..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film Get Over It, based on Shakespeare's play 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream'?
10) "Oh yes, the past can hurt..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film The Lion King, based on Shakespeare's play 'Hamlet'?
