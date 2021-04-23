Shakespeare's Quiz: Complete The Dialogues Of These Famous Films Based On His Iconic Plays

Deemed as one of the greatest dramatists ever, April 23 is celebrated as Shakespeare Day to recognize the birth and death of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare. He has given the masses several iconic plays including Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth and King Lear to name a few. Over the years, several movies based on Shakespeare's plays have also managed to win netizens' hearts.

For the unversed, the Guinness Book of Records has listed a whopping 410 feature-length TV versions and movies based on Shakespeare's works, making him one of the most filmed authors in any language ever. Thus, on Shakespeare's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the admirers of the "Bard of Avon" to test their knowledge about the dialogues from various films based on Shakespeare's plays.

Take this Shakespeare's quiz if you are an ardent fan of the legendary playwright

1) "Heels are a male invention designed to make a woman’s butt look smaller..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film She's the Man, based on Shakespeare's play 'Twelfth Night'?

"Remember, inside every girl, there’s a boy."

"And to make it harder to run away."

"Some are born great. Some achieve greatness."

"I’m allergic to the sun."

2) "A lover's eyes will gaze an eagle blind. A lover's ear will hear the lowest sound..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film Love's Labour's Lost, based on Shakespeare's play by the same name?

"Love's feeling is more soft and sensible than are the tender horns of cockled snails."

"All pride is willing pride."

"Now, at the latest minute of the hour, grant us your loves."

"When Love speaks, the voice of all the gods make heaven drowsy with the harmony."

3) "You're asking me out? That's so cute..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film 10 Things I Hate About You, based on Shakespeare's play 'The Taming of the Shrew'?

"Has the fact that you're completely psycho managed to escape your attention?"

"Sadly, no. But it's only 4:30."

"What's your name again?"

"Who needs affection when I have blind hatred?"

4) "Don't make me feel sorry for myself..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film A Thousand Acres, based on Shakespeare's play 'King Lear'?

"I don't remember you like this."

"We're not going to be sad. We're going to be angry till we die."

"I didn't forgive the unforgivable"

"The more pissed off I am, the better I feel."

5) "If one of you was lying in the street bleeding..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film West Side Story, based on Shakespeare's play 'Romeo and Juliet'?

"I'll dig you an early grave, that's what I'll dig."

"I'd walk by and spit on you."

"I ain't never gonna get married."

"You gotta let me in the gang!"

6) "I don’t want to hurt you. I just want to feel what you felt..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film Warm Bodies, based on Shakespeare's play 'Romeo and Juliet'?

"To feel a little better, a little less dead."

"Say something human. How are you?"

"And keep you safe."

"You don't want your old life back?"

7) "I've been tasting roads all my life..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film My Own Private Idaho, based on Shakespeare's play 'Henry IV and Henry V'?

"This road has no end."

"This road will never end."

"It probably goes all the way round the world."

"And you don't pay me."

8) "Oh my God, how did I get so fat?..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film Big Business, based on Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'?

"I look like a walleyed salmon!"

"I don't see how is it that you, my own sister, can stuff your face and nothing happens."

"The French must be taller than me."

"That's what got me into this trouble in the first place!"

9) "You're my parents, for God's sake..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film Get Over It, based on Shakespeare's play 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream'?

"For the first time in my life, I was in love."

"I'd be careful with that accent if I were you."

"Stop trusting me."

"Trends fade, bread molds, people die."

10) "Oh yes, the past can hurt..." Can you complete this dialogue from the film The Lion King, based on Shakespeare's play 'Hamlet'?

"But everything you see exists together in a delicate balance."

"Well, somebody once told me that the great kings of the past are up there, watching over us"

"But from the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it."

"But Change is good"

Answers to Shakespeare's quiz:

"And to make it harder to run away." "Love's feeling is more soft and sensible than are the tender horns of cockled snails" "What's your name again?" "The more pissed off I am, the better I feel." "I'd walk by and spit on you." "To feel a little better, a little less dead." "This road will never end." "I look like a walleyed salmon!" "Stop trusting me." "But from the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it."

