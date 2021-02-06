Shakira Brings Back 'MTV Unplugged' Vibes From 1999 With Her Red Hair, Says "Voila"

Colombian pop singer Shakira took to her social media on February 5, 2021, to post pictures and videos of her new look. The singer was seen with red hair on her Instagram and Twitter profiles. She made this move as an effort to promote her latest single Girl Like Me in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas. The new-look that the singer-songwriter was seen sporting took her fans back in time.

Also read: Shakira Sells Music Publishing Rights To UK Company

Shakira's red hair breaks the internet

The shade that the singer is seen in is very similar to the one the singer was sporting back in 2002 for the cover of Grandes Exitos. The look was also compared to the one she had during her MTV Unplugged performance back in 1999. “Redkira is back” one fan commented on Shakira's Instagram. “MTV Unplugged Vibes”, another commented. A Twitter follower remarked that the people were not ready for “Queen Redkira” to be back.

Also read: Anita Hassanandani Grooves To Shakira's Song Girl Like Me, Says 'Once A Fan, Always A Fan'

we ain’t ready for redkira to be back, omg — ICAH (@poemtoahoe) February 5, 2021

No juegues así pic.twitter.com/uGer8tUzdL — 𝐸l Astrologo Podcast💮 (@CintronVictor) February 5, 2021

YOU LOOK SO GOOD OMGGG pic.twitter.com/uuYC1T8reM — ‎‏ 𝓹 (@onikasmajestyy) February 5, 2021

OH MY GOD!! REDKIRA IS BACK!😍 pic.twitter.com/2vkKm81zxv — Andrés Morales! (@AndresMoraleFlo) February 5, 2021

So Redkira and Rockira are coming back? 😨 — Christopher (@x_topherman) February 5, 2021

A lot of people posted pictures and videos of Shakira from the past and made comparisons with her present look. The post got around 7000 retweets and got '#redkira' trending. People were also talking about the different hair colours the singer had sported and her fans were divided on which look of hers they liked the most. Terms like “Brownkira” and” Blondekira” also popped up a few times. Shakira's photos with different hair colours were seen all over Twitter.

The most common part of the thread was people bringing back Shakira’s old music and her performances. This thread sparked a conversation around which Shakira songs people liked the most. People spoke about how they were feeling like this conversation about Shakira had transported them back to the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Also read: Happy Birthday Shakira: Fans Pour In Warm Wishes As The 'Queen' Of Latin Music Turns 44

Shakira also posted a video of herself styling a new look while Girl Like Me played in the background. “Surprise!” she had captioned her clip. Shakira could be seen sporting a red and a white horizontally striped, high neck tee, the red of which matched her hair perfectly. Her long hair fell down straight to her ribs. The ends of her hair curled inward while the rest of her hair had slight waves in them. She is not wearing any obvious makeup nor any accessories. The background of her picture and video is her dressing room which has professional makeup lights and boasts a white-themed décor.

Also read: Shakira's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Waka Waka' Singer? Take The Quiz & Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.