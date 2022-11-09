Shakira-Gerard Pique Reach Agreement Over Kids' Custody; Singer To Move To Miami: Report

Shakira and Gerard Pique have reached an agreement over the custody of their sons - Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. According to USA Today, the former couple shared a statement, explaining that their sole objective is to provide the kids with the utmost protection so that they can continue their lives in a calm environment. No other details of the custody arrangement were revealed.

Shakira and the football player, who confirmed their romance in 2011, parted ways earlier this year.

"We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment. We appreciate that their privacy will be respected," the ex-couple said in a statement shared by USA Today.

Amid reports of their custody agreement, TMZ also mentioned that the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker has planned on moving to Miami with her kids. A source told the outlet that the two "signed an agreement that is best for the kids — [who are] their main focus — and after eight years of living in Barcelona, [Shakira] and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is."

The popstar's relocation to the US also seemingly comes amid her ongoing legal battle in Spain, where she has been accused of defrauding the Spanish government of 14.5 million euros in taxes. Shakira opted for a trial rather than a settlement, with prosecutors charging the singer with six counts of tax fraud.

Shakira and Gerard Pique's separation

It was on June 4 that the former couple issued a joint statement announcing their separation. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read.

Months after announcing their breakup in June, Gerard Pique was seen getting cosy with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. Clara reportedly met Pique while working at his production business Kosmos.

