Shakira Shares Unseen Picture Of Her Son Sasha After His First Surfing Lesson

Shakira recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her son Sasha's first surfing lesson. On June 9, she took to her Instagram handle and shared Sasha's picture with young surfers, Kai Odriozola and Hans Odriozola, 15 and 13 years old surfers from the Basque Country and half Spanish Champions. Sharing her son's rare picture on social media, Shakira said, "Sasha con sus amigos y profes Kai y Hans después de su primera lección de surf!", translates to 'Sasha with his friends and teachers Kai and Hans after his first surf lesson!'.

Shakira's son Sasha takes his first surfing lessons

As seen in Shakira's Instagram post, Sasha, Kai and Hans smiled big for the camera while giving a chill-out sign. Here, Shakira's son Sasha sported a black and blue surfer outfit. While Kai Odriozola wore a grey sweatshirt and black track pants, Hans Odriozola donned a sweatshirt and pant pair.

Fans' reactions

Shakira's Instagram followers went gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, "Sasha is so cute omg", while another added, "He’s so big now 😢 Milan and Sasha need to stop growing so fast". A fan commented, "Sashaaa 😱😱😱😱 esta enormeee, que guapo" (Sashaaa is hugeee, how handsome). Another fan added, "Parece un adolescente ya, crecen tan rápido" (Looks like a teenager already, they grow up so fast). Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Back in 2020, Shakira did a virtual conversation bid with Prince William on The Earthshot Prize, an initiative inspired by the latter's passion and commitment towards combating climate change and repairing our planet. During this conversation, Shakira had shared that her children are already being concerned about environmental issues. She had said,

My little boy, Sasha, he's five, and he's already so concerned about plastic pollution. When he sees garbage in the street, on the beach, he's the one who wants to pick it up. One time we went around the block with gloves picking up the trash around the neighbourhood. It was such a beautiful family activity. That sends me a signal. It made me see how worried they are about the environment.

IMAGE: SHAKIRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.