Shane Warne's Ex Elizabeth Hurley Mourns His Death; 'Sun Has Gone Behind A Cloud Forever'

In an unfortunate turn of events, cricket powerhouse Shane Warne died of suspected cardiac arrest on Friday, March 4. The news came as a shock for the entire cricket fraternity and many prominent celebs from all walks of life have taken to social media to mourn the big loss. Speaking of which, on Saturday evening, Shane Warne's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley broke her silence on his death via an emotional social media post.

Elizabeth Hurley mourns Shane Warne's death

A day after his demise, Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late cricketer. Sharing a slew of throwback photos, Hurley regarded Warne as her 'beloved Lionheart' in her emotional note. The post sees a series of special moments shared by both Warne and Hurley. From spending time with a pet to holding hands together, Elizabeth Hurley travelled down the memory to express her emotions. She wrote, "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart." Take a look at the post shared by Hurely below:

Elizabeth Hurley began dating Shane Warne back in 2011, just three months after her divorce from Arun Nayar. The actor also got engaged with the Australian cricketer. However, in December 2013, Hello Magazine reported that the couple has called it quits for each other.

As per reports, Warne was found unresponsive in his villa and was rushed to a hospital but the cricketer could not be revived by the medical staff. The family of the cricketer is mourning the loss in private. On Saturday, March 5 foul play was ruled out by officials, however, the cause of Shane Warne's demise is yet to be confirmed by his family officially. Warne died at age 52 and is survived by both of his parents, brother Jason, ex-wife Simone, and three children.

Previously Wolverine fame Hugh Jackman also took to social media to mourn the death of Shane Warne. In a lengthy note, he expressed, "Like you all, I’m in shock to wake to the news that @shanewarne23 has passed away. I’m grateful to have known him, and to have witnessed his once in a generation talent. My heartfelt sympathies to his family and close friends at this incredibly difficult time. Rest well Shane."

Image: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1