Shane West And Mandy Moore Had A Crush On Each Other While Filming 'A Walk To Remember'

Shane West and Mandy Moore played lead roles in the 2002 film, A Walk to Remember and today, when Shane looks back at the film, he admits that the duo had chemistry, even off-screen. He revealed that the pair had an instant connection and thinks they had “a little bit of crush” on each other.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Shane revealed details about playing the role of Landon Carter in the film and that the couple’s off-screen chemistry was undeniable. Speaking of the same, he said, “I think we both had a little bit of a crush, but then we were just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways.” He also added that it sounds “incredibly corny” but is true and rare.

Mandy and he weren't the only two who clicked on set. West said that they all had chemistry off-screen, in the sense of bonding and in friendship, including Mandy which is the funniest thing because all the other characters had been bullying her. Everyone liked each other and it was the opposite of the movie. Everyone got along and had a great time.

Almost two decades later, the actor also recalled shooting some of A Walk to Remember's most memorable scenes, including the one in which Landon bestows Mandy’s character with a temporary butterfly tattoo. Describing the scene, he said that they were pulled over near the alleyway and then director, Adam Shankman put a camera inside the car. He also added that the scene was fun to do and it was hard not to smile when he was looking at Mandy’s “cute, adorable face,” which made the scene easy.

Further, Shane West said, "I couldn't get that tattoo right. I was screwing it up constantly. There should be outtakes. I don't think there are.” He peeled off and it was like a third of a butterfly or half of a butterfly, or it didn’t work at all which made Mandy Moore laugh and then it was all worthless. “So I think the combination of us joking around made the ultimate reveal more of a success,” he added.

