Shang-Chi Actor Michelle Yeoh Reflects On Her Mantras To Deal With Failures

Michelle Yeoh is among the notable actors known for their stellar performance in the Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As the actor was recently honoured with an honorary doctorate at the American Film Institute, she opened up about his life mantra about dealing with failures. Shedding light on the same, she even revealed what was the one thing that she was taught in the film institute.

Michelle Yeoh receives an honorary doctorate at the American Film Institute

Shag Chi star Michelle Yeoh, who played the role of Ying Nan in the film was recently honoured with a doctorate at the American Film Festival. According to the Hollywood Reporter, while accepting the honour, Yeoh stated how it made her mother the happiest mother in the world and added how she kept telling her mother that she was not a real doctor as she keep telling everyone that her daughter is a doctor.

“You have made my mother the happiest mother in the world today. I think now she actually thinks I’m an adult with a real job. I had to keep telling her, ‘I’m not a real doctor, I don’t write prescriptions, mom.’ But she can go around telling everyone, ‘My daughter is a doctor,” she stated.

Furthermore, she even mentioned how she was convinced that she was pranked when she learnt about the honour and reflected on the life lessons she was taught

“I was convinced I was being pranked. I was like, ‘When do I get to do the real stuff: the jumping kick, the roundhouse kick? And they said to me, ‘How are you going to go up if you don’t know how to come down?’ That lesson sticks with me to this day. I had to learn how to fall. After I learned how to fall, I could learn how to fly, what I want to share with you today is that our slips and stumbles are the secrets to our flight. Every person who has ever stepped on the stage has had their fair share of crashes. Trust me, that’s part of the deal. Success without failure is called luck.”

While concluding her speech, Yeoh motivated everyone to be courageous, break barriers and be proud of what makes them unique. She even reflected on how one should not feel afraid to fall because they are learning to fly. She stated, “Be courageous. Take chances. Break barriers. Be proud of what makes you unique. And most importantly, don’t be afraid to fall because you are learning to fly."

Image: Instagram/@michelleyeoh_official