'Shang-Chi' Actor Simu Liu Promises “never Seen Before” Action Sequences In MCU Film

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu has given a potentially dreamy spoiler to MCU fans. The Marvel actor in an interview revealed that his upcoming film will feature fight scenes that fans have never witnessed before. During the interview, Simu Liu also talked about how playing the Master of Kung Fu was a dream come true moment for him and as a kid who aspired to emulate the comic book character.

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu reveals details about film’s action scenes

Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready for its Phase 4 releases. MCU released a special trailer, sharing a glimpse of every film and series that will be part of this phase. One such film that is part of the MCU Phase 4 is the Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In a recent interview with E! Online, Simu Liu revealed what MCU fans can expect from Shang-Chi and specifically its action sequences.

In the interview, Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu promised that the upcoming film is going to deliver “action sequences” that MCU fans have “never seen before”. He added that this is “a personal promise” he is making with the fans. Simu Liu continued and said that he is okay if his words are quoted, he is ready to guarantee the film’s action sequences. He concluded his revelation by saying that MCU fans are “in for a treat” and he is “excited” to witness it.

During the interview, Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu also shared his experience about playing the role of Master of Kung Fu in the MCU Universe. Simu said that it’s like a dream come true moment for him. He was dreaming about the same as a “6-year-old, maybe even as a 16-year-old”. He finds it incredible that his life has come in a full circle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is based on Marvel Comics of the same name and is the 25th film in the MCU. The Simu Liu starrer film has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Apart from Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng, and a few others. The MCU film is set to release on September 3, 2021. Watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer below.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS TRAILER

