'Shang-Chi' Actor Simu Liu Scared Of Mom After He Goes Blonde; 'Ma Please Don't Kill Me'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings famed actor Simu Liu took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to give his fans and followers a look at his all-new avatar. The actor revealed that he has gone blonde as he uploaded a selfie on the photo-sharing site. In the caption of his post, he seemed to be scared of his mother and several celebrities reacted to the look reveal.

The famous actor from Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took to his social media account on Wednesday and surprised his fans with his all-new avatar. He shared a shirtless picture of himself giving the camera an intense look as she revealed that he has coloured his hair blonde. He seemed to be scared of his mother after his decision and hilariously captioned the image, "sorry ma pls don’t kill me." He also uploaded a story on his social media account as he gave fans a glimpse of the process of colouring his hair. He was seen in a blue t-shirt with a towel around his neck as he clicked a selfie of himself in a shower cap, through which hints of his blonde hair could be seen. He apologised to his mother in the caption of the post as he wrote, "Sorry mom".

Have a look at the actor's new look here-

Several fans and colleagues of the actor took to the comments section and reacted to the actor's decision. Olivia Munn dropped a comment on the picture and wrote, "The 90s really are back." The actors' Shang-Chi co-stars Ronny Chieng and Fala Chen also headed to the comments section and had some sarcastic replies for his new look. Chieng made fun of Liu's look, wherein Chen pretended to be the actor's mother and wrote, "I’m disappointed son". Musician Bianca Rose also commented on the post and welcomed the actor to the 'blonde club'.

The actor was recently in the news after he announced the launch of his new family memoir, We Are Dreamers. He mentioned that he has been working on the book for three years and it is a 'deeply personal journey'. Further describing the book, he mentioned it was a 'hilarious and heartfelt story of coming of age in a foreign land'.

Image: Instagram/@simuliu