'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings': Awkwafina Spills Beans On Her Character Katy

Hollywood actor Awkwafina will soon be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever Asian superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. The actor will be portraying the role of Katy, Shang-Chi's best friend. The actor recently opened up about her role in Shang-Chi and shared interesting insights on her character Katy and Simu Lui's character Shang-Chi's friendship.

Awkwafina talks about her role in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be MCU's first-ever film with an Asian superhero. The movie will star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi along with Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. Awakwafina recently shared interesting insights about her character Katy and her dynamics with Shang-Chi. She said, "Katy is what I would love to be as a friend, which is loyal. I think she really trusts Shang-Chi. At the same time, in a world where he is wary about who he lets into his life, she doesn’t really judge him for his past and trusts him."

She further added, "He’s a really good friend, and also useless — I think there might be some luck involved in certain aspects of her life. So it’s fun that she gets to tag along. She gets some action. There is a pole scene … well, it’s scaffolding. You know, we’re not in the club."

Recently, Sir Ben Kingsly also spoke about making his MCU come back with Shang-Chi. He will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery/Mandarin from the Iron Man 3 movie. Kingsly said, "It was a marvellous opportunity to add more layers and see another aspect of him in his element as an actor doing a one-man show for people, dressed in Shakespearean costume. It was a tremendous opportunity. I was absolutely delighted to revisit Trevor and to give him another breath of life as it were."

Shang-Chi premiered in Los Angeles on August 16, 2021, and is scheduled to be released in the United States and India on September 3, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. The film received positive reviews from critics, praising the film's fight choreography, its exploration and representation of Asian culture, and Leung's performance.

(Image Credits: Shang-Chi's Instagram)