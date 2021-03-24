'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Gets New September Release Date

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Like several other projects, its premiere has been on hold for quite a long time. Now, it has been revealed that fans will have to wait for more time to see the Marvel movie as it has been delayed again.

Shang-Chi release date moves to September 2021

The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios have announced that the Shang-Chi release date has been pushed back for around a month. The movie was scheduled to arrive on July 9, 2021, but has now been postponed again. The New Shang-Chi release date is set as September 3, 2021.

The delay came as the makers have decided that Black Widow will arrive on July 9, 2021, taking over the Shang-Chi release date once again. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer movie will hit the theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on the same day, with additional cost for subscribers. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected to be theatrical-release only, as of today.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was initially set to arrive on February 12, 2021, the first day of the Chinese New Year, but was shifted to May 7, 2021. However, as the Black Widow release date changed from November 2020 to May 7, 2021, due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, the Shang-Chi release date was moved to July 9, 2021. However, Black Widow again took over its premiere date. So, the new Shang-Chi release date of September 3, 2021, puts the movie on a halt for around eight months from its original date.

Shang-Chi cast features Simu Liu in the lead superhero role as he makes his debut in the MCU. The shooting commenced in February 2020. But like many other projects, it was put on hold in March due to coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. It resumed production at the end of July into early August 2020. The movie concluded filming in October 2020. It was filmed extensively in Australia and San Francisco. The Marvel movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by David Callaham.

Shang-Chi cast includes Tony Leung as the Mandarin, along with Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh, and others in undisclosed roles. The movie will be connected to the Mandarin and his Ten Rings organization that appeared throughout the MCU, especially in Robert Downey Jr. starrer, Iron Man 3. Shang-Chi plot details are under wraps. The movie will be part of Phase Four of the MCU and is expected to be the 25th film in the MCU.

Promo Image Source: marvelstudios Instagram