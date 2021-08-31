Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: Here's All You Need To Know About Release Date

As a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's ambitious Phase 4 plans, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is slated for theatrical release on September 3. Marvel is committing to greater diversity in its latest phases, one of them being the introduction of the Chinese kung fu master, Shang-Chi. The Destin Daniel Cretton directorial will mark the 25th film in the MCU franchise, which began its fourth phase with 2021’s Black Widow.

Ahead of the movie's release, here's everything you should know about the origin story of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Who is Marvel's Shang-Chi?

The movie talks about the story of Wenwu (Tony Leung), who is on a millennium-long quest for power and commands the 10 rings, becoming a fearsome warrior. The movie follows the events of Avengers: Endgame as the Shang-Chi is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation, forcing him to confront his past. The movie's teaser shows Wenwu’s attempts to bring Shang-Chi into his father's organisation and the movie is likely to show Shang-Chi crawling back to free himself from the evil fate.

The film which started it off is Marvel's Iron Man (2008) where Robert Downey Jr.’s genius and billionaire character gets abducted in Afghanistan by the Ten Rings, a terrorist group. They further put a condition in front of Stark, agreeing to free him if he builds them weapons, as he builds his first Iron Man suit, starting the legacy of the modern age superhero cinema.

More about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The teaser of the movie was released by Marvel on the occasion of star Simu Liu’s birthday, also giving a sneak peek into the film’s villains, Razor Fist and Death Dealer. The movie's production was wrapped on December 10 last year after several COVID-19 pandemic delays. Its original release was given out as May 7, 2021, but it took a halt in mid-march last year.

Along with Simu Lui, the movie also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung in pivotal roles. The movie will be bankrolled by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is based on the Shang-Chi comics, penned by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin. It will have music by Joel P. West, cinematography by Bill Pope and Nat Sanders, and Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir as well as Harry Yoon on-board as editors.

(IMAGE-Marvel Studios/Instagram)