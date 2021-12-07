'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Makers Confirms Sequel; Simu Liu Reacts

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been one of the films that saw success during the COVID-19 pandemic. The superhero actioner stormed the box office, reportedly garnering over $400 million, renewing hopes for theatrical releases amid the pandemic.

Now, as per the latest reports, MCU is gearing up for a sequel soon. The director of the film, Destin Daniel Cretton will be joining Marvel to work on the sequel. In the meantime, he will be collaborating with Disney and Marvel for numerous other projects as well.

A sequel in the works for Shang-Chi

Destin Daniel Cretton, as per a report on Variety, will write and direct the second instalment of the Shang-Chi franchise and Disney has confirmed the same.

Shang Chi: and the Legend of the Ten Rings traces the story of Shang Chi and his sister's search for a mythical village following the statements of their father, who is the leader of Ten Rings, a secret organization.

The lead actor of the film, Simu Liu, shared the news on Twitter and seems set to return. In a satirical manner, he said that the first film flopped such hard that it was returning for a sequel. Among those in the comments section was another Marvel superhero, Kumail Nanjiani, who was recently featured in Eternals.

The filmmaker's collaboration with Disney/Marvel Studios, however, will not be just related to the actioner. He has inked a multi-year deal with the company, to collaborate on multiple projects. As a part of the collaboration, discussions are currently underway for a new series based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit Disney + platforms soon.

The collaboration will involve his own production company, Family Owned with Asher Goldstein, and Hulu's Onyx Collective.

As a part of the deal, the filmmaker will create projects across platforms Disney+, Onyx Collective and Hulu. Among the projects will be ones to throw light on the communities that have not found too many representations in pop culture.

Among the projects Cretton has with Disney includes American Born Chinese, an action-comedy based on a book of the same name by Gene Luen Yang.

Apart from Shang-Chi, Cretton has also directed films likes I Am Not a Hipster, Short Term, The Glass Castle, The Shack and Just Mercy.