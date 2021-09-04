Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: Post Credit Scenes Explained, Read All Details

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been released in theatres worldwide as it embarks on its new title character, the Chinese superhero, Shang-Chi's journey. The movie comes as a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) ambitious Phase 4 plans, with a commitment to greater diversity. The Destin Daniel Cretton-directorial has been a raving hit, marking the 25th film in the MCU franchise. Now, the movie includes two post-credit scenes teasing the future of the next adventure of the martial arts master.

Shang Chi post-credit scenes explained

The movie comes with two post-credit scenes, one in the middle, picking up right where the movie left off and one towards the end. Continue reading for the detailed overview (spoilers ahead).

Shang-Chi mid-credits scene

The scene continues from when Shang-Chi and Katie followed Wong into a portal. Post which, the action commences when Wong is noting that the rings are nothing similar to the artefacts mentioned in the codex. Also present in the room are Bruce Banner/ Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) through holographic machines first seen in Avengers: Endgame.

In the movie, Shang-Chi's use of the rings has sent a signal to our heroes and one can see a beacon beaming into the cosmos. The duo of Shang-Chi and Katie are then officially inducted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Banner and Wong.

Shang-Chi post-credits scene

The actual post-credits scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings centres on Shang-Chi's sister, Xialing (Meng'er Zhang). She is seen to put away childish things as she takes down the posters covering her bedroom. She takes his father's throne, sliding into a new era for the Ten Rings organization. "Let's get started," said Xialing, adding, "We've got a lot of work to do." The movie then concludes with a caption, "The Ten Rings will return". However, under their new management, their relationship with Shang-Chi and the Avengers remains to be seen.

More about the Simu Lui starrer

Introducing the Chinese kung fu master, Shang-Chi, the movie is based on the Shang-Chi comics, penned by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin. Along with Simu Lui, the movie also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung in pivotal roles. The movie is being bankrolled by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It marks the 25th film in the MCU franchise, which began its fourth phase with 2021’s Black Widow.

(IMAGE- SHANG-CHI/ INSTAGRAM)